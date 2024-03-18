Mature but still productive: Will you hire me?

SINGAPORE – Mr Muhamad Nor Ali considers himself “a lucky man”.

In 2021, he started work as a cleaner, but left after three years due to the “difficult working environment” and differences with colleagues.

A week later, the 70-year-old chanced upon a job posting with integrated facilities management firm UEMS Solutions, and secured a job as a healthcare porter with the National University Hospital in January 2024.

He is given his preferred flexible working hours – from 7am to 3pm. The company also provides training on handling patients.

“It’s a senior-friendly environment with many seniors, so I don’t feel out of place,” he said. “I want to work for as long as I can because it keeps my mind and body active, and gives me a sense of purpose.”

In 2021, before he became a cleaner, he had left his job of 40 years as a delivery driver due to his deteriorating eyesight.

Unlike Mr Muhamad Nor Ali, many older workers find it difficult to get work, with recruitment and social service agencies saying employers need to change their mindset as Singapore raises its retirement age in the years to come.

The Government announced in March 2024 that workers who want to work longer will have longer statutory protections with the raising of Singapore’s retirement age from 63 to 64 on July 1, 2026. This is part of a move to progressively increase the retirement age in Singapore to 65 by 2030.

The re-employment age will likewise go up, from 68 to 69. Companies must offer eligible staff re-employment until that age, though on adjusted terms if necessary, or offer employment assistance in its place.

Singapore, which will have one in four citizens aged 65 and above by 2030, has the third-highest employment rate for workers aged 65 to 69 among countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

But between 2018 and 2022, age bias made up about 24 per cent of the 315 discrimination complaints filed with the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices and Manpower Ministry.

NTUC deputy secretary-general Heng Chee How told The Straits Times that worries commonly cited by employers about an ageing workforce are higher business costs, skills gaps, medical costs and perceived reluctance of older workers to upskill.

“Understandably, employers are unlikely to cite ageism, lack of willingness to give older workers an equitable chance for training to upskill and lack of know-how on leveraging flexible work arrangements to meet staffing needs as hiring obstacles,” he said.

Older workers are among the more vulnerable when it comes to retrenchment and rehiring risks, with Mr Heng adding that employers would want to keep the most valuable and cost-effective employees to keep their companies competitive.

“Therefore, what is most important to every worker, regardless of age, is to have a fair chance and choice to sustain and enhance his or her value at work.”