Massive jam at Nicoll Highway entrance to KPE after metal plates fall from lorry

SINGAPORE - Heavy metal plates fell from a lorry at the Nicoll Highway entrance leading to the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Monday afternoon, damaging the road.

This was in the direction of the Tampines Expressway and led to the entrance being closed from about 5pm.

It resulted in a jam outside the entrance of the tunnel, with videos of long lines of vehicles posted online.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted a Tweet at about 4.50pm on Monday about an obstacle at the entrance.

There had been speculation online that parts of the tunnel had collapsed, but this was untrue.

Several vehicles were also seen going against the flow of traffic leading to the entrance.

It is understood these vehicles were made to turn around to move out of the area.

The entrance remained closed as at 11pm on Monday, but is expected to reopen before Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

No one was injured in the incident.

The LTA is currently performing roadworks to fix the damaged road.