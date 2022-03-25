Masks off for pupils who need learning support

Students who need more learning support will be allowed from next Tuesday to remove their masks for selected lessons, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

These are children with hearing loss, speech articulation issues or learning difficulties such as dyslexia, said the Ministry of Health in a statement yesterday.

Masks will still be required, for instance, inside classrooms and libraries but not in open-air areas.

The option of not wearing a mask will apply to teachers and pupils in kindergarten and up to Primary 4 in mainstream primary schools and special education (Sped) schools who have hearing or speech-related developmental needs during language and literacy lessons.

Children in Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will also have the same option.

Pupils in mainstream primary schools who are in the Learning Support Programme, Mother Tongue Support Programme, and Reading Remediation Programme will also be allowed to remove their masks during lessons, said MOE and the Early Childhood Development Agency in a statement yesterday.

The option of having masks off will also be offered to government-funded early intervention centres where the Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children is held.

The authorities plan to expand the mask-off option to all language and literacy teachers holding classes for children at the Primary 1 and 2 levels in all pre-schools, national schools, madrasahs and Sped schools.

However, the children will be required to wear a mask in all other indoor settings, including tuition and enrichment centres.

Mr Chan, who spoke at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 yesterday, also said the Singapore Youth Festival will resume this year.

He added that schools will be encouraged to re-establish and expand overseas connections.

Mr Chan said that while blended learning in schools has helped to mitigate the impact on academic learning for students during the pandemic, the MOE is concerned about other aspects of student development.

He said: "We are also concerned with three aspects of our students' development, their social, emotional well-being, language learning and the opportunities to interact with their peers, including those from overseas.

"Going forward, the risk of Covid-19 must be balanced against the risks to the long-term development of our children."

MOE will adjust its posture and safe management measures to better support the learning needs of students. Mr Chan said educators have given feedback that masks have posed challenges for teaching students with higher developmental needs, and that mask-wearing limits the ability to use important visual and auditory cues.