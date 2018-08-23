Masagos stresses volunteering to boost Muslim community

The Muslim community has made strides in education and career prospects over the last 50 years, and it can be further boosted if efforts in volunteering and community work are strengthened, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters after the Eid al-Adha prayers in Sengkang's Masjid Al-Mawaddah, he talked about how this can be done through better cooperation among three key Malay/Muslim organisations that were mentioned by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally on Sunday.

They are the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, self-help group Mendaki and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra).

Mr Masagos said: "By and large, many in the Muslim community have come forward to contribute to the community... We believe if (the different organisations) work together, align, they can provide better services."

Earlier in the day, the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram, delivered a sermon to about 4,500 Muslims at the mosque celebrating Hari Raya Haji, also known as Eid al-Adha or the festival of sacrifice. It marks the end of the haj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Dr Fatris paid tribute to members of the community who have made sacrifices for their family, society, religion and country.

For instance, many would not hesitate to help by donating or even opening up their homes to those in need when they read about calls for assistance on social media, he said.

A key feature of Hari Raya Haji is the korban ritual - the sacrificial slaughter of livestock.

Mr Masagos told reporters that the ritual demonstrates the spirit of gratitude and giving that Muslims should have in Singapore, as meat from the livestock is distributed to the needy.

Singapore received 3,700 sheep from Australia for the ritual this year. The price for each animal was set at $485, the same as last year.

Masjid Al-Mawaddah was one of the 26 korban centres this year. Some 163 sheep were sacrificed during the korban ritual at the mosque.

President Halimah Yacob, who was accompanied by her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, helped distribute gift hampers to 20 beneficiaries at the mosque.

The beneficiaries are part of a new scheme to help low-income families that was launched by the mosque, in collaboration with Sengkang South Citizens Consultative Committee, in June. Called Project Gold, the scheme matches donations from individuals and corporations to low-income families under Masjid Al-Mawaddah's financial assistance scheme.

About $80,000 has been raised from donors for the scheme, which has about 60 beneficiaries.

This year's haj quota for Singaporeans was increased from 800 to 900, thanks to the completion of construction works in Mecca.

Mr Masagos said the Republic will continue asking Saudi Arabia to give Singaporeans as large a quota for the haj as possible, bearing in mind safety and security concerns.

Other organisations also marked Hari Raya Haji by giving back to the community.

At Jamiyah Halfway House in Pasir Panjang, 100 beneficiaries were presented with a special korban package by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Education Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, consisting of vouchers, food rations and a portion of korban meat.