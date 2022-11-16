MAS unveils new line of 2023 Year of the Rabbit almanac coins

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) unveiled a new line of 10 collectible 2023 Year of the Rabbit almanac coins on Wednesday.

The coins - to be issued on Jan 1 in 2023- feature a rabbit against the backdrop of East Coast Park, one of Singapore’s urban getaways.

The flip side of each coin bears the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2023 marked on it, said MAS.

Each coin comprises different metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects, said the MAS.

The rarest of the 10 is the five troy oz 60mm-diameter round gold Coin, made with 999.9 fine gold with a face value of $200, with just 100 pieces available.

All the coins, except the most common nickel-plated zinc coin, will come with a serialised certificate of authenticity.

Special premium sets comprising various coin combinations will also be on sale.

The coins will be sold by The Singapore Mint and consumers may place pre-orders from Wednesday to Dec 16.

Balloting will be held if there is oversubscription, said MAS.

The 2023 Year of the Rabbit coins are the seventh issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which are being issued over 12 years between 2017 and 2028.