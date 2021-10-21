MAS unveils coins that showcase hawker fare

Collectors can now fork out for coins that feature Hokkien mee, roti prata and nasi lemak, among other local hawker fare.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) unveiled the Hawker Culture in Singapore commemorative coins yesterday. They will be sold by The Singapore Mint, with the last day of pre-orders on Nov 5.

Oversubscribed coins will be allocated by balloting, said MAS.

The coins are to mark the inscription of hawker culture into the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec 16 last year.

Two versions - a nickel-plated zinc one and a silver type - will be issued on Nov 12.

The round nickel-plated zinc coin with a diameter of 40.7mm costs $25 and has a face value of $2. There will be 10,000 pieces available.

The round silver coin, which also has a diameter of 40.7mm, costs $138. It is a 999 fine silver coin with a face value of $5. There will be 5,000 pieces available.

A set of two coins will also be on sale. It is limited to 2,000 sets, each costing $158. Each set will come with a serialised certificate of authenticity.

The coin design showcases the mastery of culinary skills by hawkers, the country's multicultural society and how hawker centres serve as community dining spaces.

The coins include illustrations of local cuisine, including Indian rojak, kaya toast and coffee.

One side of the coin shows the Singapore coat of arms and the year of issue, 2021.

Those who wish to buy the coins can visit www.singaporemint.com or call The Singapore Mint on 6566-2626.