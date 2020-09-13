Marsiling volunteers set up jobs support network

Residents in Marsiling in the market for jobs can now tap a line-up of events over the next few months to help them in their search.

These events, which include virtual job fairs and walk-in interviews, is an initiative driven by Marsiling Careers, a support network run by about 10 volunteers working with grassroots leaders, government agencies and businesses to promote job opportunities.

Marsiling Careers volunteer Lau Lu Ching said the "by residents, for residents initiative" was formed to help residents navigate and use the many assistance programmes available.

"We see the impact of the pandemic affecting the lives and livelihoods of our families and friends," said Ms Lau, who works in pharmaceuticals.

The volunteers have teamed up with Workforce Singapore to set up an SGUnited Jobs and Skills information kiosk at Causeway Point this weekend. Its other activities include a beginners' coding workshop, to be conducted by e-commerce platform Shopee on Oct 1.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad, who is the MP for Marsiling ward in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, visited the jobs information kiosk at Causeway Point yesterday.

He said: "We know that residents are at different points in their career. Some are looking for skills training and some at changing jobs.

"So we have both national platforms and localised platforms as well working together hand in hand to bring employment opportunities closer to Marsiling residents."

Yesterday, the Marsiling Careers team and social enterprise SG Assist also announced the launch of the SG Assist app.

This app enables residents to broadcast requests for help with errands such as buying groceries or collecting parcels.

Residents can also use it to put up ad hoc job openings, which their neighbours can then respond to.

The app is available nationwide, but the Marsiling Careers team will be promoting its use within the community.

Mr Zaqy said: "We are partnering SG Assist to see how we can improve the focus and how we can benefit from this platform.

"There is scope for micro-employment, which could give opportunities to those who may be in between jobs or are looking for part-time jobs."