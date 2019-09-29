Marking the day

Thirty-eight newsrooms celebrated the positive impact of professional journalism on their communities on World News Day (WND) yesterday, not including two which joined on Friday evening.

Newsrooms around the world celebrated the day with special editorial content for their readers via their print and digital platforms. They also promoted the day on social media. Some sent out press releases and news alerts to their readers on their contributions and efforts.

South Korea's Chosun Ilbo picked up 36 of the 47 articles on WND for its own readers.

Brazil's Zero Hora newspaper carried a special report with content from several newsrooms - among them The Jakarta Post, China Daily, Germany's Suddeutsche Zeitung, The Times of India, The Bangkok Post and Mexico's OEM, as well as an interview with Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez.

Publico carried reports on the issue of deepfakes to mark the day.

Several titles in Asia did their own editorial specials in print and online, including the South China Morning Post, Viet Nam News, The Daily Star and Sin Chew Daily.

Created last year, WND was marked for the first time in Asia after the World Editors Forum's (WEF) newly launched Asia chapter (WEF-Asia) agreed in May this year to host it.

The initiative eventually became global after Mr Fernandez, WEF-Asia's founding chairman, was elected the global president of WEF in June this year.

WEF is the network for editors within the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers.

Shefali Rekhi