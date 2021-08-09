Marking the birth of Christ

Dec 25; Christmas

Christmas is an annual festival celebrated by Christians on Dec 25 to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, who they believe was born into the world to save mankind from their sins.

Born in a stable in Bethlehem, with angels proclaiming his birth to shepherds who spread the news, the Christ-child would grow up to become a teacher and healer, before he was placed on trial and put to death by crucifixion.

Following four weeks of anticipation during the season of Advent, Christmas marks one of the high points of the Christian liturgical year.

The season of Christmastide lasts until Candlemas on Feb 2, when Jesus was presented at the temple to complete his mother Mary's ritual purification after childbirth.

Billions of Christians worldwide attend vigil services in churches where prayers, hymns and traditional carols are sung.

Christmas has the distinction of being a major religious festival that is also celebrated culturally by many non-Christians.

Celebratory customs demonstrate a mix of sacred and secular origins, some of which include gift-giving and carolling.

Another staple is the Orchard Road Christmas light-up, a crowd puller that began in 1984.