Marking bicentennial milestone with 200km trek

This is no walk in the park but a trek of 200km that started in East Coast Park last night and is slated to end at the same place only tomorrow. A total of 148 people are taking part in the walk, which is meant to commemorate 200 years of Singapore's founding by Sir Stamford Raffles. Most participants are attempting just part of the 200km walk, either on their own or as part of a team relay effort. But eight walkers will attempt to complete the entire route all by themselves.

Last night, participants got into their stride after being flagged off by Marine Parade GRC MP Fatimah Lateef.

Today, about 200 residents of Geylang Serai constituency will take part in a less exacting fun walk of 2km.

Associate Professor Fatimah said that Singapore's bicentennial is an important landmark event for all and it is important to commemorate it in a unique way.