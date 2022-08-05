Maritime sector aims to draw young talent with roving exhibition

Young talent wanted. That was the appeal made by five major maritime companies here yesterday to students at the Singapore Polytechnic (SP).

For about 10 to 20 minutes each, pitches highlighting opportunities in a sector often seen as niche and less attractive were given by representatives from PSA Corporation, Jurong Port, A.P. Moller-Maersk, Pacific International Lines (PIL) and Ocean Network Express.

They are among the more than 30 companies that will be taking part in a roving exhibition commemorating 50 years since Singapore received its first shipping containers at Tanjong Pagar Terminal - the first container terminal in South-east Asia.

Company talks will also be held at ITE College Central, Singapore Management University, National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University as part of the exhibition, which will run until Sept 22.

Speaking at the launch event at SP yesterday, Transport Minister S. Iswaran drew parallels between the decision to build Tanjong Pagar Terminal in 1966 and the building of Tuas Port today.

Opening in stages, Tuas Port will be the world's largest automated port when it is completed in 2040.

"We must have the courage and adaptability to embrace change and invest for the future," Mr Iswaran said, noting that digitalisation and decarbonisation are gaining momentum globally.

"Even as we set our sights on the next bound of growth, we want our young people to join us with their energy, creativity, knowledge and passion to take us to the next level," he added.

Jurong Port's chief strategy officer Desmond Lim said the exhibition is a chance to show students that the ports here have a lot more to offer.

There is also fierce competition for digital talent, which the maritime sector is in need of as it undergoes its next phase of transformation, he said.

Jurong Port's head of digitalisation Cynthia Mark said: "That is where a lot of awareness needs to be raised and we need to step up in terms of outreach."

Third-year SP maritime business students Sandhya Shamugavel, 19, and Tan Xuan Chan, 20, said the exhibition gave them insights into the skillsets in demand.

The exhibition, said Ms Jade Neo, 20, a first-year SP nautical studies student, is also a chance to get more women into a traditionally male-dominated industry.