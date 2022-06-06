Move to tackle growing issue

Singapore yesterday launched a national strategy to tackle the growing problem of marine litter. Last year, the National Environment Agency collected 4,009 tonnes of flotsam at 10 beaches and coastal areas, up from around 3,490 tonnes in 2020.

Existing measures to tackle the problem include programmes to reduce the use of disposables, ground-up initiatives to clean coastal areas, as well as research and development on issues like the impact of litter on marine life. The National Action Strategy on Marine Litter consolidates these existing efforts and is a first step to formalise Singapore's actions to address the problem.