Marine litter

Move to tackle growing issue

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Singapore yesterday launched a national strategy to tackle the growing problem of marine litter. Last year, the National Environment Agency collected 4,009 tonnes of flotsam at 10 beaches and coastal areas, up from around 3,490 tonnes in 2020.

Existing measures to tackle the problem include programmes to reduce the use of disposables, ground-up initiatives to clean coastal areas, as well as research and development on issues like the impact of litter on marine life. The National Action Strategy on Marine Litter consolidates these existing efforts and is a first step to formalise Singapore's actions to address the problem.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 06, 2022, with the headline Move to tackle growing issue. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top