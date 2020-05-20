Mapletree staff donate Solidarity payout to tenants' employees

More than 100 Mapletree staff have voluntarily contributed their cash payouts from the Government to help those employed at the company's retail properties who are on unpaid leave.

The staff donated their $600 Solidarity Payment, given out to most Singaporeans in the middle of last month, to the Mapletree Community Sharing Fund.

The money is being channelled via cash grants to more than 180 employees of tenants and service providers at Mapletree's retail properties - Mapletree Business City, Alexandra Retail Centre, VivoCity, HarbourFront Centre Retail, HarbourFront Tower Retail and 18 Tai Seng Retail.

The fund is Mapletree's corporate social responsibility initiative to help cushion the pandemic's financial impact for those who work at the properties and have been on no-pay leave since March 1.

Their monthly income should not be over $4,000.

The fund has collected at least $85,000 so far, said Mapletree Investments in a statement last Friday.

"The unprecedented Covid-19 situation in Singapore has affected a large number of businesses and the extended circuit breaker has resulted in many retail tenants having to temporarily cease their operations and employees requested to take no-pay leave," it added.

The firm's group chief executive Hiew Yoon Khong said: "We are heartened that many have contributed over and above the Solidarity Payment received by them and their households.

"We hope that our contribution can help to alleviate some of the financial challenges faced by the community we work with during this period."

More than 230 applications were received before the April 27 deadline, and successful applicants received the $200 cash grant early this month.

Those who continue to be on no-pay leave this month will receive a second payout at the end of this month.

Goh Yan Han