Mapletree staff donate solidarity payments to support tenants and service providers on unpaid leave

SINGAPORE - More than 100 Mapletree staff have voluntarily contributed their cash payouts from the Government to help those employed at the company's retail properties who are on unpaid leave.

The employees donated their $600 solidarity payments, given out to most Singaporeans in mid-April, to the Mapletree Community Sharing Fund.

The money is being channelled to more than 180 employees of tenants and service providers working at Mapletree's retail properties through cash grants.

The properties are Mapletree Business City, Alexandra Retail Centre, VivoCity, HarbourFront Centre Retail, HarbourFront Tower Retail and 18 Tai Seng Retail.

The fund is Mapletree's corporate social responsibility initiative to help those who work at the properties and have been on unpaid leave to help cushion the financial impact of the pandemic.

Those who are eligible for the cash grant work at one of the six properties, and have been on no-pay leave since March 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their per capita income should be up to $4,000.

The fund has collected at least $85,000 so far, said Mapletree Investments in a statement on Friday (May 15).

"The unprecedented Covid-19 situation in Singapore has affected a large number of businesses and the extended circuit breaker has resulted in many retail tenants having to temporarily cease their operations and employees requested to take no-pay leave," said the statement.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

The firm's group chief executive officer Hiew Yoon Khong said: "We are heartened that many have contributed over and above the Solidarity Payment received by them and their households.

"We hope that our contribution can help to alleviate some of the financial challenges faced by the community we work with during this period."

More than 230 applications were received before the April 27 deadline, and successful applicants received the $200 cash grant in early May.

Those who continue to be on no-pay leave this month will receive a second payout at the end of May.