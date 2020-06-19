Many still plan to stay home this weekend

Instead of heading out tomorrow, Madam Sim Sai Hoon will have her granddaughter come over to her house for a cookie baking session.

The country moves into the second phase of its reopening today, with most businesses and social activities allowed to resume.

But Madam Sim, 80, has her reasons for staying in.

"Firstly, Singapore is so hot. Secondly, going out means spending more money, and lastly, going out leads to the possibility of catching the virus," she said.

"Staying home is safer for people my age. If you are bored, just watch TV. For me, I like to explore new recipes with my granddaughter."

The grandmother is among those adopting a more cautious approach and not rushing to go out.

The Straits Times spoke to more than 40 people of different ages and backgrounds. Most of them said they would stay home for at least a few more days.

Even those who plan to socialise with friends said they would take precautions, such as meeting in a less crowded place.

University student Cheryl Tan, 22, said she will step out of her home only if necessary this weekend, such as to buy groceries.

"If the mad rush to bubble tea stores and shopping malls before the circuit breaker (started) was any indicator, I wouldn't want to be caught in the human tidal wave in phase two," she said.

Mr Patrick Kwok, 60, who is self-employed, said he and his family have yet to make any restaurant reservations, even though Sunday is Father's Day. "I think it is better if we wait and see," he said.

In phase two, retail outlets are allowed to reopen with safe distancing measures in place. Dining in is also permitted.

Sports facilities such as gyms and swimming complexes, including those at condominiums, are also reopening today, as well as beaches and playgrounds.

Personal health and wellness and home-based services have been given the go-ahead as well.

People can get together socially in groups of up to five, and households can receive up to five visitors at any one time.

For aircraft technician Deweender Sharvin, 23, getting to see his friends again is something he has been looking forward to for a while. He and his buddies will have dinner at whichever eatery is the least crowded, he said.

"Some people think it is not necessary to go out and socialise, but we crave human interaction. There has to be a balance between staying at home and spending time with people who are your support system," he said.

Similar sentiments were shared by university student Shawn Vinod Vincent, 23, who will have a prata supper with some friends tonight.

"It has been two months since I last saw them, and staying at home while communicating through technology just isn't the same," he said.

For Mr Nizam Uddin Miazee, 44, who runs an electrical appliance store in Yishun, phase two means the chance to open up his shop and work again.

He said: "No work means no money, so the circuit breaker was a challenging time. But I saw it as a break when I had to close my business. Today, things will feel like they are going back to normal."

Mr Steven Chong, an optometrist who runs his own practice at People's Park Complex, is also happy at the prospect of customers returning to shop.

Even though his practice is considered an essential service and stayed in operation throughout the circuit breaker period, the mall has been eerily quiet. "It will be nice for the mall to be lively again," said the 62-year-old.

Massage therapist Xiao Wei, 44, is eager to have a meal outside of her home for once. "We took these things, such as going out to eat, for granted. Now, when I go out, it will be with added gratitude," she said.