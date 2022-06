SINGAPORE - A week before the last remaining controls on the movement of migrant workers staying in dormitories are set to be eased, places popular with workers were bustling with activity.

Garbed in neatly-pressed shirts and chatting with friends as they strolled down busy streets in Little India and Chinatown, the picture was almost of a pre-pandemic normal for the migrant worker community here when The Straits Times visited four spots popular with workers last Sunday (June 19) .