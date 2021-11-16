Many hands to the rescue of victims after car accident

An accident in front of Parliament House on Sunday morning resulted in five people being taken to hospital.

It involved a blue Honda and a black BMW at the junction of North Bridge Road and Parliament Place at about 8.15am.

In photos of the incident circulating on the WhatsApp messaging platform, the blue Honda is seen lying on its side and about a dozen people can be seen trying to push it to an upright position.

Some people appear to be injured, lying on the road and others can be seen tending to them.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said five people were taken to the Singapore General Hospital. The five people who were injured were the two male drivers aged 51 and 59, and three passengers aged between 28 and 61, the police said. All of them were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

Checks by The Straits Times found that the Honda is registered as a private-hire vehicle.

Video footage of the crash uploaded on the Roads.sg Facebook page yesterday shows the BMW, which was travelling along North Bridge Road, crashing into the Honda in the middle of the junction.

The Honda can then be seen rolling over from the impact while a passenger falls out from a window.

The Honda then turns turtle, and lands on top of the passenger who had fallen out of the car.

Investigations are ongoing.