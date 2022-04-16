Travellers from Singapore are entering Malaysia in droves for the long weekend.
Many who spoke to The Straits Times said they were excited to shop, eat and relax across the border, in spite of concern from family and friends for their safety.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 16, 2022, with the headline Many excited to shop, feast and relax in Malaysia.