Many beachgoers abide by mask and safe distancing rules

A day after new measures were announced to restrict the large number of people flocking to beaches, many were still out and about yesterday, enjoying the sun and playing in the surf.

The Sunday Times team visited East Coast Park and the Siloso and Palawan beaches on Sentosa, and saw crowds comprising families, couples and groups of friends alike.

While many people were wearing masks and adhering to safe distancing measures, there were also some who appeared to have abandoned the rules put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

This was in spite of warnings on Friday that enforcement of safe distancing would be stepped up and people would be stopped from entering hot spots to prevent overcrowding.

Some people still congregated in large groups of eight to 10, while others had shed their masks while lazing on the beach.

One of these instances was a group of seven women in their late 20s, who had gathered at Palawan Beach to celebrate a friend's birthday. They were mask-less while striking yoga poses, taking selfies as well as sharing food and drinks.

Asked about this, one of the women, who gave her name as Jaine, said it was hard to wear a mask while doing yoga in the sun.

"It's very hot and you can't expect us to keep our masks on when taking birthday selfies," she said.

Her friend, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lee, said she was not worried as her friends had not displayed any Covid-19 symptoms, adding that being "under the sun and in a windy location would definitely kill the germs".

However, she did acknowledge that government regulations specify that people should not gather in groups of more than five, and that masks should be worn at all times when not eating, drinking or engaging in strenuous exercise.

A couple in their 20s, who wanted to be known as Mr Tan and Ms Goh, were also spotted without masks on the beach at East Coast Park. Both students at a local university, they said they were exercising, as they tossed a beach ball around.

"We aren't too concerned about not wearing masks while exercising when we are quite far apart from other groups of people on the beach. If other people come too close to us, we'll just move away," said Mr Tan, adding that they had both worn their masks to the beach.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong had said on Friday that beaches will be "proactively" closed off when they approach capacity limits, as too carparks that are serving such hot spots. He also warned that firm action will be taken against safe distancing breaches at such hot spots.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli noted in a Facebook post last Tuesday that "complacency" may be settling in among beachgoers.

"Our Safe Distancing Ambassadors and Enforcement Officers encountered many groups comprising more than 10 people who were from extended families, or were friends congregating. A good number didn't wear masks even when reminded, saying they were eating or drinking," Mr Masagos wrote.

However, most people that ST spoke to yesterday were toeing the line and following government regulations.

For instance, accountant Joseph Lek, 31, and his wife Joanne Lim, 29, wore masks throughout their time at Palawan Beach, and had hand sanitiser within reach on their beach towels next to the sunscreen.

The couple were enjoying a weekend staycation on Sentosa. While apprehensive at first, they decided to hit the beach as they were feeling a little "cooped-up" in their room.

"We were prepared to leave the beach and do something else on the island if there were too many people. After all, having a fun day out is one thing, but we want to stay safe," said Ms Lim, who is an administrative assistant at a local food and beverage company.

Advertising executive Sheena Loh, 32, who was at Siloso Beach with two friends, said they were not sharing food and drinks as they would have before the Covid-19 pandemic, and were staying masked up even when out in the sun.

"This is the first time we've been out together in a while, my friends and I haven't met since the circuit breaker started," she said.

She expressed relief that further curbs on the number of people at beaches would be put in place.

"I spotted people who were sneezing and coughing behind their masks while walking around Sentosa. I hope we can all continue to be more civic-minded, so we can continue to have fun in the small pockets of free time we have," Ms Loh said.