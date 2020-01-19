Man's transfer to Malaysian police in 2015 done lawfully: SPF

The transfer of a man to the custody of the Royal Malaysia Police in 2015 was done lawfully, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) yesterday, after his lawyer raised questions about whether procedures had been properly followed.

The police said that 50-year-old Singaporean Mohan Rajangam had been transferred to Malaysian police "in accordance with the legal framework in our legislation".

On Jan 10, a petition was filed by lawyer M. Ravi on behalf of Mr Mohan, calling on the court to examine the records of his transfer and "to satisfy itself as to the correctness, legality or propriety... and as to the regularity" of his transfer.

The Singapore police said that Mr Mohan was handed over on March 23, 2015, on suspicion of his involvement in drug-and gang-related offences, after a gang was involved in a shootout with Malaysian police two days earlier.

Three members of the gang were arrested in a Johor Baru unit rented by Mr Mohan.

Addressing claims that proper procedures were not followed, the SPF said that Mr Mohan was transferred only after Malaysian police had provided them a warrant of arrest on March 23 issued by a Malaysian court. Mr Mohan was being investigated for his alleged involvement in a murder in Georgetown, Penang, on March 2.

The magistrate in Singapore endorsed the warrant and the police made the transfer on the same day.

The police added that Mr Mohan was informed of the suspected offences against him at his arrest.

He was then taken to Singapore's State Courts within 48 hours of the arrest, as prescribed by the law.

There his warrant for alleged murder was read to him.

The police, however, declined to comment on whether he had been given access to a lawyer during his detention here, which is required by law. Mr Mohan has said that he was given neither access to a lawyer nor his family.

The Singapore police said they decided to provide details of a case that had happened nearly five years ago as it was "necessary in the public interest" since there were "widespread, erroneous assumptions on what happened".

Contradicting Mr Mohan's allegations that his family had been unaware of his whereabouts throughout the process, the police said that his wife, mother and sister were all present during a search of his residence on March 21, 2015, and that the police had contacted Mr Mohan's brother on the day he was transferred to the Malaysian police.

His brother was given the contact details of the Malaysian investigation officer, the SPF said.

Replying to queries from The Sunday Times, Mr Mohan disputed that the police had contacted his brother about his transfer, saying his brother had migrated to New Zealand about 20 years ago.

A document from the Malaysian police seen by The Sunday Times said that Mr Mohan was released after four months, in July, without any charge, as "no evidence (was found) to associate the accused (with) the case".

Mr Mohan said: "Being friends with criminals doesn't make me one. My welfare was not checked on by the Singapore authorities in the four months that I was there."

He said that he would discuss his next move with his lawyer, Mr Ravi.

The Singapore police said that they decided to provide details of a case that had happened nearly five years ago as it was "necessary in the public interest" since there were "widespread, erroneous assumptions on what happened".

They said that there was a "longstanding reciprocal arrangement" between the two countries to mutually recognise and execute warrants of arrest.

Between 2016 and last year, the Singapore police asked the Malaysia police to help with the arrest of more than 55 fugitives involved in serious crimes such as murder.

In return, Singapore helped Malaysian police with more than 25 fugitives in the same period.