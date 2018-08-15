Man's body found floating in Punggol Waterway; Police investigating unnatural death

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the man was in his 30s, and that he was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.
SINGAPORE - A man's body was found floating in Punggol Waterway on Wednesday morning (Aug 15).

The Straits Times understands that the body was found with no identifying particulars, although the man is believed to have been a foreign worker.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at 7.17am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the man was in his 30s, and that he was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.

