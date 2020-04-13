Worker stripped of work pass after rule breach

A work pass holder has been stripped of his pass and permanently banned from working in Singapore for breaching circuit breaker measures, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

Investigations found that the worker from an essential services company had finished work on the evening of April 9. After his meal, he loitered at various places for an extended period of time, returning to his place of residence only the next day. "This is a blatant breach of circuit breaker measures," said MOM.

From Friday to yesterday, 39 fines were also issued to work pass holders by various agencies including MOM, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, and the National Parks Board.

MOM said the individuals were found to have gathered in groups, engaged in group exercise or were doing recreational activities such as frisbee and football with others who did not live in the same household. If these workers are found to have breached circuit breaker measures again, it "will not hesitate" to revoke their work passes and the passes of their dependants.

Employers and their workers have a joint responsibility to abide by safe distancing rules during the circuit breaker, it said. "Ignorance of the requirements is not an excuse, and MOM will not hesitate to enforce against errant individuals," the ministry added.

Those who have information on work pass holders or employers breaching circuit breaker measures can e-mail mom_qops@mom.gov.sg.

As it carried out enforcement action at the weekend, MOM also continued its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus at dormitories, which have seen a rising number of Covid-19 cases and clusters.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in a Facebook post that on Saturday, she visited Sungei Tengah Lodge, one of eight foreign worker dormitories gazetted as isolation areas. This means residents there have to be quarantined in their rooms for 14 days.

Mrs Teo said officers on the ground learnt from steps taken to maintain hygiene and cleanliness and to deliver food at previous dormitories. Among such "best practices" is the sorting of bento boxes by floor according to dietary requirements and preferences, which are then taken to each floor where a representative worker distributes them to the rooms. This has helped to reduce meal delivery timings significantly, said Mrs Teo.

Voluntary organisations have also been raising money and supplies, with advocacy groups calling for more action to help workers. The Migrant Workers' Centre said it has distributed 200,000 reusable masks and has started packaging 350,000 bottles of hand sanitiser for migrant workers in dormitories.

The Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) said on Facebook that it raised more than $80,000 in three days to help migrant workers affected by the pandemic, and has now increased its target to $150,000. Home executive director Catherine James said many migrant workers, especially those in smaller, factory-converted dormitories (FCDs), have not been paid and urgently need money to pay rent or to top up the SIM cards of their mobile phones.

"They understand that with the overcrowded conditions they live in at FCDs, they pose a risk to the surrounding community when they go out. But they are also more vulnerable and completely dependent on their employer to supply them," she said.