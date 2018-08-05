Worker dies in construction site accident, another hurt

One construction worker died while another was injured in an accident at a construction site in Kim Chuan Road (Defu South) on Friday afternoon.

The project, named Defu Industrial City, is a high-rise multi-user industrial complex developed by JTC Corporation.

The accident happened at about 2.30pm when both workers were hit by a piece of formwork that was being lowered to the ground, JTC said in a statement yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to a call for ambulance assistance at 2.40pm. The police said that they were alerted to the industrial accident at 2.42pm.

A 30-year-old man was unconscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital where he later died, said the police.

JTC said that it was deeply saddened by the fatal accident.

"JTC is working with the contractor to assist the workers' families and is assisting the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the police in their investigations," it said in a statement.

MOM said that it has stopped the installation and dismantling of formwork panels at the worksite and is investigating the incident. The police are investigating the accident as a case of unnatural death.

The Housing Board awarded the $435 million contract for Defu Industrial City to Lian Beng Construction, the main contractor for the project, in March last year.

Rei Kurohi