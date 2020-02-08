Work pass holders with travel history to China need MOM okay to return

All current work pass holders with travel history to mainland China within the last 14 days will now have to be approved by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) before they can return to Singapore.

The new rule applies to all such workers regardless of nationality who plan to enter Singapore after 11.59pm today. It also applies to in-principle approval (IPA) holders who have not entered Singapore yet, as well as individuals holding dependant's or long-term visit passes issued by MOM.

The new rule comes after Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Thursday that most of the 30,000 China nationals holding work passes who left for the Chinese New Year break have not yet returned to Singapore.

In a statement yesterday, MOM said employers should inform their employees not to make travel plans to Singapore until they have received approval from MOM. Employers must apply for permission three days before the intended arrival date of the work pass holders, in the following online form: www.form.gov.sg/ #!/5e3cbabee41f590012014e91

In doing so, employers are required to declare to MOM that they have arranged for suitable premises to house returning employees for the duration of the mandatory 14-day leave of absence. Those on LOA are allowed to leave their homes to buy daily necessities or for urgent matters but should minimise time in public places and contact with others.

The declaration must either include a confirmation by a landlord to house the worker for the LOA period or show that the employer has booked a hotel room or secured a dormitory room.

A letter of approval from MOM will be given to employers for their employees, who must show it to airline staff upon check-in, and at the immigration checkpoint upon arrival to gain entry into Singapore.

MOM warned that it would not hesitate to take action against employers or workers who do not comply with the new requirements, including revocation of work passes and the withdrawal of work pass privileges.

Members of the public can report those who flout LOA requirements to mom_qops@mom.gov.sg, or call 6438-5122. Employers who need help to get accommodation for their employees can e-mail the same address or call 1800-333-9999.