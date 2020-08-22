Virtual event to help job seekers extended to Sept

A virtual event offering career workshops and a guide to resources for skills training will be extended till next month, following a run last week that attracted more than 257,000 participants.

Among the highlights are workshops to help residents better understand the job market and skill trends amid the pandemic, and live chats with experts in various industries.

SkillsFuture@CDC 2020 - The Future of You is organised by all five community development councils (CDCs).

In a joint statement with SkillsFuture Singapore and the Employment and Employability Institute yesterday, the CDCs said the extension is in response to Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's ministerial statement on Monday, in which he introduced a slew of measures to support job seekers.

Singapore's economy contracted 13.2 per cent in the second quarter - its worst quarterly contraction. Workers across sectors have lost their jobs or taken pay cuts.

The pumping of $8 billion more into Covid-19 support measures announced on Monday comes on top of the nearly $100 billion committed under the four Budgets this year.

The Jobs Support Scheme of wage subsidies to help companies retain local workers will cover wages paid up to March next year.

"There is a lot of demand and interest in skills training, and the CDCs are responding to this demand," the statement said.

Attendance at the virtual event from Aug 10 to 16 saw a more than sevenfold increase from the 31,240 participants at physical venues last year. More than 6,300 people attended the 50 virtual workshops last week, compared with 2,060 at physical ones last year.

Ms Low Yen Ling, Mayor of South West District and chairman of the Mayors' Committee, said: "The CDCs will continue to spare no effort in bringing job opportunities and skills training to residents, especially those... displaced by Covid-19.

"By going digital, the fair now reaches residents wherever they are, and places in their hands the ability to upskill themselves any time."

The SkillsFuture Advice virtual workshops are from noon to 1pm on Sept 10 and 24. The live chats with industry experts will be from 7.30pm to 9pm on both days.

More information is available at https://futureofyoucdc.sg/