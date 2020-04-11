Virtual consultations provide a window into curtains and blinds

Buying curtains for a new home usually entails visiting a showroom to feel fabrics, choose colours and even try out smart home systems.

But during this month when workplaces deemed non-essential have to close, the 7,000 sq ft Ubi showroom of mc.2, a retailer of curtains and blinds, will be quiet.

Instead, its eight sales staff are conducting consultations with clients via video calls from home.

The company quickly produced new product demonstration videos from its existing digital marketing material after circuit breaker measures were announced last Friday, said mc.2 founder and managing director Wilson Chew.

"We can still reach out to customers thanks to social media and digital marketing, just that customers have to get used to it," he said.

"Our sales staff are all very young and tech savvy so they're used to interacting with customers via social media and WhatsApp."

Still, Mr Chew expects sales to drop by about 90 per cent because clients cannot visit the showroom to see and touch products, and the company cannot conduct installations for now.

Since February, it has suspended group-buy demonstrations - which could involve 20 to 30 families from a condominium flocking to its showroom at once - amid the Covid-19 outbreak, and told administrative and customer hotline staff to work from home.

"We had seen the tighter restrictions coming based on what was happening around the world, so we did what we could to prepare," said Mr Chew.

But he is concerned about the impact of the work-from-home period on staff morale.

"They don't get to pat each other on the back, or go for lunch together like they used to every day," he said.

REACHING OUT TO CUSTOMERS We can still reach out to customers thanks to social media and digital marketing, just that customers have to get used to it. Our sales staff are all very young and tech savvy so they're used to interacting with customers via social media and WhatsApp. MR WILSON CHEW, founder and managing director of mc.2, a retailer of curtains and blinds.

The firm has been trying to encourage staff by sending regular updates and assuring them that they will receive their full pay for this month.

Mr Chew said the company bought a PS4 game console for seven Malaysian installers it is housing in Singapore due to Malaysia's movement control order.

Sales executive Warner Tan, 25, said he feels the situation is "not that bad" as he is still able to communicate with colleagues via video and phone calls.

As for clients, he said: "There is still a decent number of inquiries coming in. I am still trying to cope and adapt to this new working environment as we do not have the full samples to show customers at home, unlike in the showroom where I can take them for a showroom tour."

Joanna Seow