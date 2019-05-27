Unlicensed job brokers rake in millions: Report

The report estimated that there could be $232 million flowing into the hands of unlicensed job brokers here each year.
The illegal job brokering industry in Singapore appears to be growing, said migrant worker advocacy group Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) in a report published today.

According to the report, there could be $232 million flowing into the hands of unlicensed job brokers - or "dalals" - here each year. In many cases, such illegal agents are foreign workers making money on the side through their contacts here.

The TWC2 report is based on a survey last month of 381 workers who were mostly Bangladeshi.

Responding, a spokesman said the Manpower Ministry has taken action against some 350 foreigners conducting unlicensed employment agent activities between 2016 and last year, from stern warnings to court prosecutions.

