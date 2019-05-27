Unlicensed job brokers rake in millions: Report

The illegal job brokering industry in Singapore appears to be growing, said migrant worker advocacy group Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) in a report published today.

According to the report, there could be $232 million flowing into the hands of unlicensed job brokers - or "dalals" - here each year. In many cases, such illegal agents are foreign workers making money on the side through their contacts here.

The TWC2 report is based on a survey last month of 381 workers who were mostly Bangladeshi.

Responding, a spokesman said the Manpower Ministry has taken action against some 350 foreigners conducting unlicensed employment agent activities between 2016 and last year, from stern warnings to court prosecutions.

