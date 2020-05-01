Unionists say they are working with firms to save jobs

Workers are concerned and companies are struggling with cost pressures, but both sides are finding ways to manage the coronavirus crisis, union leaders said following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's May Day message yesterday.

The unionists told reporters they agreed that the post-coronavirus economy will change and that companies and workers have to prepare for such a future. Workers ranging from freelance instructors to aviation industry employees to those in hospitality and food and beverage have been hard hit, union leaders said.

Ms Julie Cheong, president of the Food Drinks and Allied Workers Union, said some firms had thought about retrenching workers, but held back after discussions with the union.

"We have told companies to hold back because of the Jobs Support Scheme and companies have been looking at numbers to see how much they can save wages and keep jobs," she said.

Companies are also encouraged to redeploy workers, such as by having them work as safe distancing ambassadors. They can also get employees to clear annual leave. Some workers have even volunteered to take unpaid leave.

Mr Darius Lim, deputy general secretary of the National Instructors and Coaches Association, said instructors have been hit hard, especially as schools have stopped co-curricular activities.

The government grants are helpful, but more support is needed, he said. His association is also looking into the possibility of monthly payments for instructors, and virtual lessons.

Mr Ong Hwee Liang, general secretary of the SIA Engineering Company Engineers and Executives Union, noted that grounded flights have led to excess manpower and reduced workload.

"We will do our utmost to avoid retrenchment. In the event... that we have exhausted all options and companies still have to release workers as a last resort, we want them to do it responsibly," he said.

Mr Ong added that this is the time to get workers trained for the future, as the post-crisis economy will be a different world. "During busy times, it is quite hard to free up resources and manpower to do training. This is an opportunity to look at reskilling our workers," he said.

Mr Lim Wen Sheng, deputy general secretary of the Food Drinks and Allied Workers Union, said: "The economy is changing very rapidly especially during this period... In the long run, workers have to be mentally prepared for how they can get back to normal life."

The future will also change for migrant workers, said Migrant Workers' Centre chairman Yeo Guat Kwang.

"We really have to reflect and take some learning points... and need to get everyone to understand how we can work and live and socialise together safely," he added. "We need to study it further... but now it is important to do our best to take care of them and reassure them that they need not worry."