Salary increases next year expected to be similar to this year: Two surveys

SINGAPORE - Workers in Singapore will likely see modest salary increases next year despite the economic slowdown, according to two survey reports published recently.

Professionals staying in their jobs can expect salary increments of between 1 per cent and 7 per cent next year, while those who switch jobs can expect a 5 per cent to 15 per cent raise, said recruitment firm Robert Walters on Wednesday (Nov 20).

This is similar to the 5 per cent to 15 per cent pay increment the firm projected last year for people who switched jobs this year.

Larger increments are expected for job seekers with niche skill sets such as in technology and transformation, banking and finance, the legal field, sales and marketing, supply chain, procurement and logistics, it said.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said that the softening labour market is expected to dampen wage growth this year and next, compared with last year, as economic activity is likely to stay muted.

In its biannual macroeconomic review released last month, MAS said that for the first half of this year, resident wage growth slowed to 2.8 per cent year on year, down from 3.5 per cent last year.

Hiring still continues, though. Robert Walters said top jobs for next year continue to be digital-focused. These include mobile and app developers, cyber security specialists, data scientists and data analysts.

The results, based on the firm's analysis of job placements it made this year and its interactions with clients and job seekers, also found that companies are increasingly focusing on skill sets and potential rather than specific market sector experience.

Creativity, critical thinking, the ability to build meaningful relationships and having a commercial mindset are the soft skills in demand.

This comes as employers are looking for well-rounded job candidates with business acumen who can bridge the gap between technical expertise and large-scale commercial applications, said the firm.

Robert Walters noted that hot industries such as financial services, technology and marketing are seeing high turnover as people tend to leave their jobs in less than two years to look for opportunities to boost their skills and work on new technology-related projects.

Job seekers are on the lookout for learning opportunities, continual challenge and variety, and strong, inspirational leadership, the firm reported.

Meanwhile, a separate survey by consultancy ECA International released earlier this month puts the average real salary increase next year at 3 per cent above inflation for Singapore workers staying in their roles.

This is a slight drop from the 3.3 per cent increase of this year but still higher than the growth expected in regional markets such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan, it said.

Mr Lee Quane, ECA International's regional director for Asia, said: "The notably low level of inflation that Singapore has seen over recent years, coupled with a tight labour supply and talent restrictions due to immigration constraints, implies that salary increases will remain relatively high."

Across the Asia-Pacific region, the average real salary increase forecast at 3.2 per cent is significantly higher than the global average of 1.4 per cent. Mr Quane attributed this to low inflation and rising productivity in many Asian economies.

TIPS FOR NEGOTIATING A RAISE

Separately, recruitment firm Robert Half gave some tips earlier this month on how employees can make a case for higher salaries.

First, they should quantify the value they bring and benchmark any growth and skills development they have shown, such as cutting the time taken to prepare monthly reports by 10 per cent.

They can also point out how they have picked up new and relevant skills that fill emerging gaps in the business, even if these skills are outside their original job scopes.

If the company's cash flow has been affected, employees may want to ask for mutually beneficial perks instead of a raise. This could include more annual leave, subsidised health and wellness programmes or flexible working hours.