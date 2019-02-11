Parliament: Action taken against 2 maid agencies for not stating refund policies on advance salary payments

SINGAPORE - Since 2016, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has investigated and taken action against two employment agencies that failed to state their refund policies for salaries paid in advance by employers of domestic workers.

Revealing this in Parliament on Monday (Feb 11), Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling said that the law requires employment agencies to disclose their refund policies so as to protect both employers and domestic workers.

Such advance salary payments come about when foreign domestic workers incur expenses in their home countries when seeking opportunities to work overseas. Employment agencies facilitate this repayment, and the amount is typically borne by the domestic workers' employers here.

"To protect employers and foreign domestic workers, employment agencies are required by law to fully disclose the terms and conditions of their services, including the amount (workers) are charged, and their refund policies on advance salary payment by employers," said Ms Low.

She was replying to Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok), who had asked what safeguards can be provided to employers who are required to make advance payment of their workers' monthly salaries in order to settle their loans or outstanding dues.

"In the event that the employer terminates the foreign domestic worker employment contract early and sends the (worker) back to the employment agency, or (if the worker) commits an offence and has to be repatriated, the (agency) would usually refund any outstanding advance salary payment made by the employer," said Ms Low.

Asked by Mr Murali if the MOM could consider having employment agencies issue a bond so that if such a situation happens, the family can recoup their losses, she said the ministry would weigh its pros and cons.

She added that employers have avenues for recourse, and that the MOM has set limits on what agencies can charge foreign domestic workers, which may manifest as advance salary payments. Companies that flout this rule may be prosecuted or have their licences revoked.