New measures for foreign workers resuming work

Staggered pick-up and drop-off times along with enhanced contact tracing measures were among a list of requirements that employers and dormitory operators have to fulfil before their foreign workers can return to work after June 1, it was announced yesterday.

Workers will need to report their health status, location and mobile number on a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) app, and they will also have to download and activate the TraceTogether app.

Dorm operators must have systems to track the movement of workers in and out of their dorms, ensure there are barriers to prevent mixing between different blocks or levels, and prepare sick bay beds and isolation facilities. They must also provide an updated register of all their residents.

And employers will have to provide the addresses of each of their workers to the MOM and show proof that they have received approval to resume work. Operators and employers must also work together to plan staggered pick-up and drop-off times.

These steps will have to be completed before workers can resume work, even if they stay in a dorm or dorm block that has been cleared of the virus, the MOM said. It added that it expects dorm operators and employers to take about a week to implement the new measures.

The first batch of dorms and dorm blocks that have been cleared of the virus will be announced this week. This refers to blocks or whole dorms where the residents are either recovered patients or have tested negative.

The ministry also said workers will not be allowed to leave their dorms on their rest days during phase one of the reopening. They will be able to do so during staggered rest days and time periods in phase two, but can visit only designated recreational centres via dedicated transport provided by dorms.

Rei Kurohi

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS A6