Parliament: New law passed to enhance compensation for work injuries

All non-manual employees earning up to $2,600 a month will need to be covered by work injury compensation insurance.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago

A new law passed in Parliament yesterday will raise maximum insurance payouts for work-related injuries, and require around 300,000 more workers to be covered.

The Work Injury Compensation Bill 2019 raises the maximum compensation amount from Jan 1 next year by 10 per cent - to $225,000 for death and $289,000 for total permanent incapacity.

Among other things, the new law will also see employees placed on light duties due to work injuries receiving medical leave wages for up to two weeks.

