More hurt on the job, but deaths in workplace at seven-year low

More workers were injured on the job in the first half of this year, but the number of workplace deaths dipped to a seven-year low.

Seventeen workers died on the job from January to June, down from 18 in the same period last year and 23 in the second half of last year.

"This was the lowest absolute number of workplace fatalities since 2012, when fatality data for all workplaces was tracked," the Ministry of Manpower and the Workplace Safety and Health Council said yesterday when they released the half-year workplace safety statistics.

The top causes of death were falls from heights, traffic accidents, and the collapse or failure of structures and equipment. There were 488 more injuries this year, and the top causes were falling, slipping and tripping at work.

