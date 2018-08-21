MOM removes maid from employer's home after complaint

A maid who alleged she was mistreated at her employer's Bukit Timah home has been taken away by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which is currently investigating her claims.

Another maid who works for the household has also been removed, MOM said yesterday.

The first woman told citizen journalism website Stomp last Tuesday that she had been sleeping in the backyard of her employer's home in Sian Tian Avenue with the other maid since July 31.

According to the maid, her employer had said their bedrooms were not ready.

The 40-year-old, who said she was employed in June, said the family had just moved into their new home. She also made several complaints against her employer regarding her duties, work hours, food allowances and doctor visits.

In response to queries, MOM said its officers immediately inspected the household to verify the claims made by the maid after it was alerted to the case by Stomp. Investigations are ongoing, the ministry said.

WHERE TO GET HELP

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER Telephone: 6438-5122 Website: https://www.mom.gov.sg For: • Maids who face issues with their employers • Those who have information on domestic worker infringements CENTRE FOR DOMESTIC EMPLOYEES Helpline: 1800-2255-233 (24 hours) Website: http://cde.org.sg For: Maids in need of help.

"MOM has also removed the two foreign domestic workers from the household," it added.

In its statement, MOM said maids who face issues with their employment should raise the matter with their employer.

If they are unable to reach a resolution, the maid should report the matter to MOM.

She can also contact the Centre for Domestic Employees for help.

Those who have information on foreign domestic worker infringements can also file a report with MOM. All information received will be kept strictly confidential, MOM said.