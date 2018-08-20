MOM investigating maid's claims of mistreatment at Bukit Timah home

SINGAPORE - A maid who alleged she was mistreated at her employer's Bukit Timah home has been taken away by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which is currently investigating her claims.

Another maid who works for the household has also been removed, MOM said on Monday (Aug 20).

The first maid had told citizen journalism website Stomp last Tuesday (Aug 14) that she had been sleeping in the backyard of her employer's home in Sian Tian Avenue with the other maid since July 31.

According to the maid, her employer had said that their bedrooms were not ready.

The 40-year-old, who said she was employed in June, said that the family had just moved into their new home.

The maid also made several complaints against her employer involving her duties, work hours, food allowances and doctor visits, among others.

In response to queries, MOM said on Monday that its officers immediately inspected the household to verify the claims made by the maid, after it was alerted to the case by Stomp.

Investigations are currently ongoing, MOM said.

"MOM has also removed the two foreign domestic workers from the household,"it added.

In its statement, MOM said that maids who face issues with their employment should raise the matter with their employer.

If they are unable to reach a resolution, the maid should report the matter to MOM on 6438-5122.

She can also contact the Centre for Domestic Employees on 1800-2255-233 for help.

Those who have information on foreign domestic worker infringements can also file a report with MOM.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential, MOM said.