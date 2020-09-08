Medtech firm hiring staff to grow business in mass testing for virus

The coronavirus pandemic has hit many sectors hard, but one of the industries that is set to grow instead is medical technology.

Among the firms with job openings at SGInnovate's virtual fair is medtech company Lucence Diagnostics, which specialises in developing genomic tests for cancer detection and treatment selection.

The company is looking to hire over 30 people to grow its business in coronavirus mass testing technology based on saliva tests.

Chief executive and medical director Min-Han Tan said: "The pandemic situation and resulting shortages have shone a spotlight on the current biomedical landscape. There is now a critical need for Singapore-based manufacturing and services to support our supply chains. For Singaporeans, this means opportunities for career growth across a wide range of roles in this sector."

He added that nearly 30 per cent of the company's current headcount was hired in the last three months, growing deep tech roles such as medical technologists, software engineers and data scientists.

The company also has an ongoing internship programme which covers operations, marketing and quality management responsibilities. It is also looking to hire quality management trainees through the SGUnited Traineeship programme.

Dr Tan said: "We value candidates who are mission driven and focused on achieving targets. We also look for flexibility in adapting to different situations and the ability to work well with others."

He added that the firm has also been able to hire and train midcareer individuals into new roles.

"Training is not only about qualifications, but also about the opportunity for real-world application and regular benchmarking against worldwide quality standards."

Sue-Ann Tan