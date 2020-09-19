Manpower, law ministries to get new permanent secretaries

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will have a new second permanent secretary, Mr Chia Der Jiun, 49, who will take on the post from Oct 19.

The Ministry of Law will also have a new permanent secretary, Ms Lai Wei Lin, 44, who will continue with her concurrent appointment as second permanent secretary for education.

On Oct 19, she will replace Mr Loh Khum Yean, 55, who will continue as permanent secretary in the Public Service Division (PSD).

These changes were announced yesterday by the PSD.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also announced changes to its senior management in a separate statement yesterday.

As Mr Chia will be leaving MAS to take up his new appointment at MOM, his position as deputy managing director of corporate development will be filled by Ms Jacqueline Loh from Oct 19.

Ms Loh will also continue to serve in her current capacity as deputy managing director of markets and development.

Managing director of MAS Ravi Menon thanked Mr Chia for his contributions.

Another change to MAS' senior management is the appointment of Ms Gillian Tan as assistant managing director for development and international from Oct 1.

Ms Tan, who is currently executive director of the financial markets development department, will oversee MAS' strategies to develop Singapore as an international financial centre as well as the authority's international relations and engagements.