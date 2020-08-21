Jobs offered by start-ups include chefs, engineers

The top five jobs most commonly offered by start-ups as part of the SGUnited Jobs and Skills programmes are software developers, chefs, engineers, sales, marketing and business development managers, and administrative and related associate professionals, said the Ministry of Manpower yesterday in its weekly jobs situation report.

These five job roles pay a median monthly salary of between $2,700 and $6,000.

Other jobs on offer from the start-ups range from those that are tech-related such as app developers to non-tech ones like sous chefs.

Yesterday, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in a new weekly jobs situation report that more than 4,600 jobs and 860 traineeships in some 1,600 start-ups are available to local job seekers.

Speaking at the Singapore Management University's Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Mrs Teo addressed two misconceptions about working in start-ups.

"Some may have the misconception that start-ups pay below the industry norm - that is not true," said Mrs Teo, noting that the median salaries for each of the top five roles that they are hiring are in line with the industry norm.

Another misconception, she said, is that the start-up scene is filled with young entrepreneurs. "In general, many of the roles are entry-level, but that does not mean that mid-career individuals with very rich experience cannot thrive in start-ups," said Mrs Teo, who noted there are career conversion programmes like the Professional Conversion Programmes that offer training in the relevant skill sets required.

Between April and June this year, about 330 job seekers joined start-ups with support from the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package. About half were mid-career workers who took part in the Professional Conversion Programmes. At the same time, about 150 fresh and recent graduates entered the start-up scene through the SGUnited Traineeships Programme.

Mrs Teo said that job seekers who need help navigating these opportunities may approach Workforce Singapore (WSG) or the NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

Last month, both WSG and e2i reached more than 16,000 job seekers, and e2i reached out to more than 2,800 job seekers through 22 outreach and engagement activities.