Instant interviews at FastJobs' F&B, retail fair

Madam Ong Geok Hua, 63, has been a housewife for more than 40 years, but now wishes to join the workforce.

She is one of many potential employees in the food and beverage (F&B) and retail industries who have benefited from scheduled interviews introduced by FastJobs.

The online job portal held its first Jobs & Learning Fest in partnership with Training Vision Institute yesterday.

"I like that I can just walk in and get a reply immediately - it's much easier than having to apply for jobs online," she said.

Following the announcement of the upcoming foreign worker quota cuts, the employment fair focused on retail and F&B, two of "the most labour-intensive industries", as highlighted by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat during the Budget 2019 speech in February.

Over two days, the fair in the heart of Bedok Town Square brought together more than 30 prospective employers in the retail and F&B industries; including KFC, McDonald's, Don Don Donki, Haidilao, Levi's, Cheers and many others.

The jobs available ranged from baristas and service crew to supervisors.

More than 1,000 potential employees were selected from a pool of applicants on FastJobs, who were then scheduled for interviews with their prospective employers.

30 More than this number of prospective employers in the retail and food and beverage industries were at the two-day Jobs & Learning Fest at Bedok Town Square.

1,000 More than this number of potential employees were selected from a pool of applicants on FastJobs, who were then scheduled for interviews with their prospective employers.

600 More than this number of interviews with pre-scheduled and walk-in candidates were held by employers on the first day.

The online-to-offline experience is a change from the conventional style of job fairs.

On the first day, employers held more than 600 interviews with pre-scheduled and walk-in candidates.

"Jobseekers usually have to wait for employers to respond, but this pre-scheduling allows online applicants to meet up with the employers face to face. The marrying of online and offline engagements increases the possibility of the engagement of jobs," said Dr Maliki Osman, Mayor of the South-east District, who officiated the event yesterday.

"I hope more private and public sector employers will work with FastJobs in future instalments of this effort, as we reduce the anxiety of jobseekers in the period of economic uncertainty that we are entering," he added.