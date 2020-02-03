Grant helps companies send employees for upskilling

Seeing a sign that the lift is under maintenance, be it at home or at work, may elicit sighs from most people, especially those on higher floors. But a moment of inconvenience is a small price to pay in ensuring the safety of users, stresses Luxlift Asia.

The company designs, manufactures, supplies, maintains and repairs high-end residential and industrial lifts. And due to the nature of its business, it is imperative that Luxlift Asia is up to date on workplace safety and health practices and productivity solutions. This means the company is constantly investing in training programmes to upskill its employees.

Luxlift Asia director Jeremy Lee sees it as a necessity in raising the company’s competency in technical capabilities and skills management.



Luxlift Asia director Jeremy Lee sees the PSG (SFTS) as a tool to help his company save operational costs in the long run. PHOTO: TED CHEN



“In the increasingly digitalised economy, awareness of the information technology solutions in the marketplace and improvement in operations through automation will improve our competitiveness and enhance our chances of growth and success in the long term,” he says.

Investing in manpower

Luxlift Asia came across the Productivity Solutions Grant (SkillsFuture Training Subsidy), or PSG (SFTS), last year when it was studying ways to increase productivity as it looked to automate its back-end processes like workforce management and customer relationship management.

The subsidy by SkillsFuture Singapore provides up to $10,000 per company, to cover staff training expenses to improve the business competitiveness of companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in Singapore.

Mr Lee says Luxlift Asia’s application went without a hitch and got approved within a short time.

The company intends to use the grant — which covers 70 per cent of out-of-pocket training expenses, on top of other government course fee subsidies — to send its employees to sales-related and personal development courses, such as digital marketing and sales leadership in the retail industry. It hopes that these courses can help its technicians and engineers better project themselves to customers, and improve their people management skills.

For instance, Luxlift Asia intends to send an employee to a course on project management and supervision that costs around $1,245. With PSG (SFTS), it will only need to pay about $373. This means it enjoys savings of $870 per employee, whether local or foreign.

To apply for this training grant, companies need to submit a training plan indicating their selected courses. There are over 7,000 courses available that cover various sectors, from aerospace to wholesale trade, with a wide range of subjects applicable to the respective industry. For example, a company can send their human resource staff to a course focusing on employee relationship management and their marketing staff to a social media marketing course at the same time.

“This grant will provide SMEs with some relief on employee training costs and, possibly, savings in operational costs in the long run because of the improvement in productivity,” says Mr Lee.