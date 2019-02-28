Flexibility in manpower for healthcare

The Government will provide "manpower flexibilities" to healthcare providers to ensure that their operations are not affected by the latest foreign worker quota cuts.

Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said in Parliament yesterday that the authorities recognise the need for essential services, such as healthcare, to continue running normally while firms adjust to the impending cuts in the Dependency Ratio Ceiling.

The lower ceiling, which sets the proportion of foreigners on work permits or S Passes that a company can employ, will take place over two phases, in 2020 and 2021.

A total of 25 MPs, including office-holders, spoke in yesterday's Budget debate. Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will respond to their comments when he rounds up this year's Budget today.