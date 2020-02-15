Firm trains older workers to use tech

Most people think that it is the younger workers who are able to handle new technology.

But at Mencast Marine, nine employees aged 60 and above use 3D technology to create propeller prototypes.

Mencast Marine, a small and medium-sized enterprise that repairs and manufactures ship propellers, is one of the 28 firms that became new Human Capital Partners yesterday.

These partners are employers who are committed to growing their businesses and staying competitive by having progressive employment practices.

The firm was recognised for its exemplary hiring practices.

These include offering re-employment to its older workers, even those above age 67, depending on business needs, the workers' performance and whether they are medically fit to continue working.

The company has also created age-friendly workplaces by tapping the WorkPro Job Redesign Grant to redesign labour-intensive jobs, besides training older workers in technology.

It has around 360 employees across the group.

Mr Glenndle Sim, executive chairman and chief executive of Mencast Group, which was established in 1981, said: "The key attributes of a progressive employer are fairness, inclusivity, agility, productivity and sustainability.

"(For us), the push factor to adopt age-inclusive practices is mainly due to a growing number of skilled older workers approaching retirement age.

"In the future, we will put in place other measures that create and sustain an inclusive workplace."

Sue-Ann Tan