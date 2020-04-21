Coronavirus: 62,000 employers to get $675m in foreign worker levy rebates

SINGAPORE - Over 62,000 employers will get nearly $675 million in foreign worker levy rebates from Tuesday (April 21), said the Manpower Ministry (MOM) on the same day.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on April 6 that employers will get a levy rebate of $750 for each work permit or S Pass to support firms during the circuit breaker period.

The payouts are on top of the waiver of such levies for April that was announced by Mr Heng in the Solidarity Budget and will be disbursed to eligible employers who have paid at least one month of levy due this year.

Employers do not need to apply for the levy rebate and will be informed once it is paid to them, said the MOM. Those who hire foreign domestic workers are not eligible for any levy rebates.

Employers who signed up for PayNow Corporate will get the rebate on Tuesday, and others can sign up online or by mobile banking by April 29 to get the levy rebate the next day.

Otherwise, employers will receive the rebate via cheque, starting on May 15.

They can check their eligibility and the amount of rebate they will receive at this website.

