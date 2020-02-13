Checking on leave of absence workers

Mr Keith Aw, 41, and Ms Ong Peishi, 36, from the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) foreign manpower management division, checking on a work pass holder who is nearing the end of her mandatory leave of absence (LOA) at her Bedok flat yesterday. People on the 14-day LOA, such as those who have just returned from China, can leave their homes briefly to get food or other necessities, but should minimise contact with others. Mr Aw and Ms Ong also check on the worker's health, accommodation and whether she is getting her salary. Such house visits by enforcement officers are among the 1,000 or so checks that MOM conducts daily on workers serving the LOA.