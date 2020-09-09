550 complaints yearly of maids illegally deployed from 2017 to 2019

An average of 550 cases a year of maids being made to work illegally by their employers or household members were handled by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) from 2017 to last year.

This formed just 0.2 per cent of the over 236,000 employers of foreign domestic workers (FDWs) here.

Three-quarters of the cases came from alerts by third parties, and the rest were complaints made by the maids themselves, said MOM yesterday in response to press queries.

The issue of illegal deployment of FDWs is in the spotlight after Ms Parti Liyani, a former domestic worker employed by Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong and his family, was acquitted of stealing from them.

Ms Parti had been told by Mr Liew's wife, Madam Ng Lai Peng, to go to her son Karl Liew's home to help there. Ms Parti said she also cleaned his office once a week for about a year.

MOM said it had consulted the Attorney-General's Chambers and, in May 2018, issued a caution against Madam Ng and an advisory notice to Mr Karl Liew.

An advisory notice is issued when the illegal deployment is not conclusively substantiated, while a caution is akin to a stern warning by the police, and is issued when MOM establishes that the illegal deployment is infrequent or took place over a short period of time.

There were no prior complaints against the parties in the case, said the ministry.

From 2017 to last year, MOM took action against a yearly average of 155 employers for illegally deploying their FDWs.

Each year, about 60 employers were issued an advisory notice, while 80 employers were issued a caution. About 16 employers were given financial penalties ranging from $3,300 to $24,000.

MOM said yesterday that a "good number" of FDWs who alleged illegal deployment had left their employment when they reported the matter to the ministry. Some asked for help to return home while others asked to be allowed to transfer to a new employer.

MOM said it treats seriously and looks into every allegation. In most of the cases, the FDWs had been deployed - along with their charges who were either children or seniors - to the homes of close family members to provide care to their charges there instead.

The ministry added that this is permitted so long as the FDWs accept the arrangements, are not required to perform the household chores of two families, and have their well-being taken care of.

MOM said it takes a stern view of cases where maids are deployed to do non-domestic work or to work on commercial premises regularly and over a long period of time.

"It would be especially egregious if the FDWs are overworked and not provided with adequate rest. Their employers can be issued with financial penalties of up to $10,000 per count. They will also be debarred from hiring FDWs," said the ministry.