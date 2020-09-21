5,400 jobs available in food services and food manufacturing sector; 2 in 5 for PMETs

SINGAPORE - Some 5,400 jobs in food services and food manufacturing have been available since April under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, with about two in five of them for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

About 2,070 jobs are for PMETs, in roles such as food technologists, chefs, food and beverage services managers and business development managers.

The remaining 3,350 jobs are for non-PMET roles, including supervisors and general foremen for food processing, bakers, pastry and confectionery makers, and shop and store salespersons.

Job salaries are varied, based on the job nature and skills requirements.

For example, for PMETs, manufacturing managers earn between $2,500 on the 25th percentile and $6,050 on the 75th percentile, with a median salary of $2,850.

In non-PMET roles, bartenders and baristas earn between $1,550 on the 25th percentile and $2,600 on the 75th percentile, with a median salary of $2,150.

Besides jobs in the sectors, there are also about 540 company-hosted traineeships and attachments available, with 440 for PMET roles and 100 for non-PMET roles.

Of the 740 training opportunities available, 420 are for PMET roles while 320 are for non-PMET roles.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, in her weekly jobs situation report on Monday (Sept 21), said that between April and July this year, more than 1,800 people found jobs or took on training roles in the food sector through Workforce Singapore's (WSG) programmes.



Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on a tour of a pilot plant where an extruder machine produces mock meat at KH Roberts integrated flavours manufacturing facility on Sept 21, 2020. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Nearly 80 of them were mid-career individuals who entered the sector through career conversion programmes.

For the food manufacturing sub-sector, many of them came from the financial and insurance sector and other sub-sectors of the food manufacturing and wholesale trade, while those who converted to the food services sub-sector mainly came from accommodation and food services, transportation and storage, and administrative and support service activities.

Some transferable skills that would enhance a jobseeker's career prospects in the food manufacturing sector include innovation management, operation management, and workplace safety and health, MOM said.

In food services, these skills would include customer service, food product marketing, and digital skills.

Jobseekers with little or no prior experience in the food sector can take up company-hosted traineeships and attachments, or training courses under the SGUnited Skills Programme, the ministry added.

Since April, nearly 80 jobseekers have entered company-hosted traineeships and enrolled for training under SGUnited Skills programme.