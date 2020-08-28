27 employees to be laid off at joint venture with Boeing

Twenty-seven employees will be laid off in a retrenchment exercise at Boeing Asia Pacific Aviation Services (Bapas), a joint venture between The Boeing Company and SIA Engineering Company.

The affected staff, who will be notified today, include engineers and professionals from different functions across Bapas.

They make up about 13 per cent of the 204-strong workforce at Bapas, which provides fleet management services for Boeing aircraft.

In a joint statement with the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union (SISEU) yesterday, Bapas said SISEU was notified in advance of the retrenchment exercise.

The aviation sector is one of the hardest hit by the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said measures were taken at the start of the pandemic to manage costs and save jobs, but it is facing "significant financial challenges" due to the economic downturn and the persistent effects of the pandemic on the aviation industry.

It said retrenchment was taken as a last resort, after exhausting all other cost-saving options.

Bapas chief executive Alvey Pratt said the cost-cutting measures included adjusting the company's operations commensurate with the reduced demand for their services.

"The essence of Bapas is our employees, which makes this decision, while necessary, particularly difficult," he said. "Our priorities will still be to work closely with our employees, customers and suppliers going forward to collectively overcome the challenges presented by Covid-19."

The company added that it has worked with SISEU to extend fair compensation terms and employment-related assistance to the affected staff.

SISEU and National Trades Union Congress' Employment and Employability Institute are also working to provide job-matching and training support to the workers, the joint statement said.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for Bapas said prior to the retrenchment exercise, 79 per cent of its workforce were Singaporeans. After the exercise, 82 per cent will comprise Singaporeans.

"If Bapas were to include the number of permanent residents, the percentages will change to 91 per cent and 93 per cent respectively," the spokesman added.

Charmaine Ng