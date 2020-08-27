18,000 jobs, training opportunities in infocomm tech sector

About 18,000 jobs and skills training opportunities in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector are currently available to Singaporeans across the digital economy.

Such positions include software engineers, system analysts, data scientists and cyber security specialists.

In addition, in the next 12 months, the Government will be focused on creating 1,800 more job opportunities for Singaporeans in the sector.

This was revealed by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran yesterday, during a visit to Becton Dickinson's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Jurong East.

During a media conference with Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, Mr Iswaran said the long-term career prospects in ICT - which cuts across all sectors of the economy - remain strong.

Mr Iswaran said there are opportunities for workers in the sector.

"(In) terms of career prospects, and also in terms of its wage prospects - its median wages are higher than the national median wage. I think the long-term prospects remain strong," he added.

According to Ministry of Manpower statistics released this year, the median gross salary for information and communications jobs is $6,000 - above the national median of $4,600.

Mr Iswaran noted that technology and digitalisation provide opportunities for jobs to be created, citing the example of how multinational medical technology company Becton Dickinson's headquarters in Singapore is used to manage cyber security of its products in the region, he said.

To leverage these opportunities, the Government has been working with the private sector to create jobs, said Mr Iswaran.

Apart from the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package that was announced in this year's Budget, in the last four years since it was announced, the Infocomm Media Development Authority's TechSkills Accelerator programme has placed about 6,600 Singaporeans into "good tech jobs", he added.

"This is something that has to be done in a very collaborative way. It is not something that is just about the Government or government agencies working on it," Mr Iswaran said.

Charmaine Ng