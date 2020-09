Workers in the aerospace sector can now tap a $14 million support package that will offer them more training courses with higher rates of subsidies.

The measure comes under the extension of the Enhanced Training Support Package, which was initially available to six other sectors that have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

To date, more than 35,000 employees in the other sectors, including tourism and retail, have benefited from the package.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS