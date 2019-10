Growing up in a family that spoke only Teochew, Mr Ng Chia Yong struggled with Mandarin when he started school.

Both his parents did not go beyond primary school as they had to work from a young age, said the 43-year-old, who is a deputy regional general manager for CapitaLand's commercial management arm in China. "So, learning Mandarin as well as English was a big struggle initially," he told The Straits Times.